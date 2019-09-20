Homecoming worship
The congregation of Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will join the students, parents and alumni of Morningside College in the Homecoming worship in Eppley Auditorium at 10 a.m. Sunday. The children's Sunday School and nursery will meet as usual in the church building at 8:45 a.m.
Children's chimes choir
A new children’s chimes choir is starting at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 25, from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. in the Choir Room. Children in grades 2 through 5 are invited to participate. Church membership is not required. No music experience is necessary. The group will be performing in worship services approximately once per month starting in December. For further information call the church office at 276-3452.
Rummage sale and events
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, is having a Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Join us on Sunday morning for the Rev. Todd Schlitter's message "Find your Mind" (Psalm 119) at the 9 and 11 a.m. services. Sunday school and confirmation classes begin at 10:10 a.m. TLC (Teens Loving Christ) begins at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday. Growth Groups will be starting soon for current, new members and visitors. Sign up now. GriefShare meets on Monday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. Contact Beth Schlitter 712-899-4629 or bethschlitter@gmail.com if you have questions.
The Way of Life
"The Way of Life-The Teachings of the 12 Jewish Apostles to the Christian Gentiles," a weekly Bible study, will provide a window of understanding and practice of the Torah (the first five books of the Bible), from the words of Jesus, by the earliest Jewish Apostles. The group meets Mondays from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the conference room at Redeemer Lutheran Church, outside Door 1. There is no cost for materials. What to bring? Your Bible, pen and notebook. For more information contact Jennifer Lay at 712-577-5513.