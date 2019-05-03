Free Rummage
Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 W. 18th St., will host a Free Rummage for the community from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11. It will be in the lower level of the church. Items included are clothes, books, and even some furniture, and all are free to the public. Please, no early shopping.
First Friday Luncheon
St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W. Fifth St., will hold its regular first Friday luncheon buffet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. All are welcome.
Sunday Services
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive. Join us for the 9 or 11 a.m. services in May and June when Pastor Todd Schlitter will help us renew our thinking about the famous Sermon on the Mount, the eight Beatitudes and our UPSIDE Down Values in today's world. Stay for coffee and donuts in the friendship room. See you Sunday.