Blood Drive
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will sponsor a blood drive from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. First-time donors will receive a free T-shirt. The public is encouraged to help save lives. For more information and to register contact Jill Sponder at 712-204-1856.
Praise Band Fest
Calvin Christian Reformed Church, 326 Seventh St. SE, in Le Mars, Iowa, will be hosting the 15th Annual Praise Band Fest at 5 p.m. Sunday. Jill Miller and her band will be the featured performers along with People of Praise from St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Starting the evening's festivities will be Calvin's faithful All For Him. The free-will offering for this event will benefit Hope Haven's International Wheelchair Ministry. A luncheon will follow the event in the fellowship hall.