Friendship Celebration
Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., South Sioux City, is holding a Fall Friendship Celebration on Oct. 6. Worship service at 9:15 a.m., dinner with special music 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Menu is turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, sweet potatoes, cranberries, buns, and apple and pumpkin pies. Bring guests. Free will offering for missions.
Pork Chop Supper
You have free articles remaining.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland, will hold a Pork Chop Supper with all the trimmings from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Free will offering.
Knitting Classes
Purls of Faith Knitting classes have resumed at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the church parlor and at 6:30 p.m. in the church library. Free materials are available for beginning knitters. Community knitters are invited. For more information call Glendy Nichols at 712-212-9410.