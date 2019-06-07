Annual Rummage Sale
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will have its Annual Rummage Sale on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hot dog/tavern stand will be open on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Benefit Concert
New Horizon's Band of Sioux City, directed by Dr. Lou Rossman, invites the public to a benefit concert for Hospice of Siouxland at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the gym (Door 6) at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport. Milwaukee Weiner hot dogs, Pepsi and Wells Blue Bunny ice cream will be provided, and a free-will donation will be taken for Hospice, which has served Siouxland for 35 years. Each individual in attendance will receive a Chick-Fil-A food card. Please join us for a great afternoon.