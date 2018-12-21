Christmas Eve and Day Services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport Road, will hold a multi-generational Christmas program at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23. Christmas Eve candlelight services will be 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. A contemporary candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day worship with Holy Communion will be at 9 a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., Christmas Eve services will begin with a 3 p.m. informal and interactive worship service in Fellowship Hall. The Letters of Christmas worship is especially designed for young children and their parents. At 5 and 7 p.m. traditional candlelight services will be held featuring Scriptures, a message by Rev. Jim Shirbroun, carols and special vocal music by Shannon Salyards Burton, Chancel Choir and the Nelson-Redwine Family Singers. Keyboard artists will be Jane Sibley, Pat Harm and Marta Nelson. The services are open to the general public.
Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque St., will host two special Christmas services. On Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. the annual Family Christmas Service features the skit, "The Christmas Window," performed by the children of the church and some adult readers, and the Bethany Choir will be presenting two anthems. On Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. there will be a special Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion, and the Bethany Choir will again sing two anthems. There will again be bags of salted-in-the-shell peanuts, candy bars and fruit for worshipers at both services.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will have its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. with readings and carols, singing "Silent Night" by candlelight and Holy Communion.
St. Mark Lutheran Church, ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., will have its Christmas Eve service at 5 and 10 p.m.
First Lutheran Church, ELCA, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., will have its Christmas Eve worship at 5:30 p.m., its Christmas Day worship at 10 a.m.
Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St., will have a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. The service will be lessons and carols, the lighting of the Advent candle and special music by Kris Meiske.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, will stage a Christmas Cantata, "I'll Be Home For Christmas" at 10 a.m. Dec. 23 under the direction of Chrissy Martinez, music director. Christmas Eve Service will be at 5:30 p.m. with Christmas stories, carols and candles.
Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, 1000 Douglas St.: Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. (celebrated by Bishop Walker Nickless) and 6 p.m. (Spanish) and Christmas Day at 8:30 a.m. (Latin) and at 10 a.m.
Cathedral Parish, St. Boniface, 703 W. Fifth St.: Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m. (Spanish).
Cathedral Parish, St. Joseph, 1112 Eighth St.: Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and Christmas Day at noon (Vietnamese).
Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament, 3012 Jackson St.: Christmas Eve at 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael, 2223 Indian Hills Drive: Christmas Eve at 4:30 and 9 p.m. and Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
Mater Dei, Immaculate Conception, 1212 Morningside Ave.: Christmas Eve at 5 and 9 p.m. and Christmas Day at 8 and 10 a.m.
Mater Dei, Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 4242 Natalia Way: Christmas Eve at 4 and 8 p.m. and Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
Sacred Heart, 5000 Military Road: Christmas Eve at 5 and 9 p.m. and Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
Briar Cliff University, 3303 Rebecca St., will be closed for the holiday break.
Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia St.: Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. and Christmas Day at 8:30 a.m. (celebrated by Bishop Nickless)
Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 1701 W. 25th St., Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m.
Mercy Medical Center, 801 Fifth St., Christmas Day at noon.
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 995 N. Sioux Point Road, North Sioux City: Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
St. Michael, 1405 First Ave., South Sioux City: Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and midnight (bilingual) and Christmas Day at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Spanish).
Luncheon Canceled
St. Boniface Catholic Church, 703 W. Fifth St., has canceled its monthly luncheon buffet for the months of January and February. They will resume their first Monday of the month luncheon on March 1.