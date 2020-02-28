Area church news

International Potluck
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., invites people from the community who have a favorite ethnic dish to bring it to an International Potluck from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The food could be a main dish, a side or a dessert for eight. Call the church office in advance at 712-276-3452 to say what is being brought and a little national flag will be made ready.
Concert
The Chamber Choir from Wayne (Neb.) State College, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Armstrong, will be a part of an evening of sacred choral music at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. Also performing will be the Castle Singers of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, under the direction of Dr. Nicki Toliver. Admission is free.
Church Elections
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland St., held its annual meeting Sunday, led by the Rev. Stacey Gerhart, priest in charge, and elected Kelly Houts, senior warden; Robin Nissen, junior warden; Sandy Shroll, treasurer; Sue Berry, clerk; and Karen Nissen, financial secretary. Serving on the vestry will be Sue Berry, Rene Eastham, Mike Kyriss, Kelly Houts, Robin Nissen, Karen Nissen and Amilcar Oliverez.
Group Prayer
St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will be praying for the Needs of Our World -- group prayers will be at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited.
Lenten Programs
St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will be holding Sunday evening Lenten programs. On March 1 at 6 p.m. will be a sing-along with a history of hymns with Merlyne Smith, with desserts to follow. On March 8 at 5 p.m. will be a Potluck Dinner with games night to follow.
Lenten Service
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., invites the public to its Lenten services, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free-will offering Taco Bar Meal at noon and 5 to 7 p.m. We remember that the wounds of violating the Sabbath we committed against our Lord were laid on Christ on the cross (Luke 6:2).