Area church news

International Potluck

Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., invites people from the community who have a favorite ethnic dish to bring it to an International Potluck from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The food could be a main dish, a side or a dessert for eight. Call the church office in advance at 712-276-3452 to say what is being brought and a little national flag will be made ready.

Concert

The Chamber Choir from Wayne (Neb.) State College, under the direction of Dr. Matthew Armstrong, will be a part of an evening of sacred choral music at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., in Sioux City. Also performing will be the Castle Singers of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, under the direction of Dr. Nicki Toliver. Admission is free.

Church Elections

Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland St., held its annual meeting Sunday, led by the Rev. Stacey Gerhart, priest in charge, and elected Kelly Houts, senior warden; Robin Nissen, junior warden; Sandy Shroll, treasurer; Sue Berry, clerk; and Karen Nissen, financial secretary. Serving on the vestry will be Sue Berry, Rene Eastham, Mike Kyriss, Kelly Houts, Robin Nissen, Karen Nissen and Amilcar Oliverez.