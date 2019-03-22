Lenten events
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., announces an Adult Learning Lenten Forum series to be held at 9:30 a.m. Sundays during Lent. Speakers: March 24 -- J.D. Scholten, addressing poverty in Iowa; March 31 -- professors from Morningside College, Briar Cliff University and Western Iowa Tech Community College, news from the campus.
The public is invited to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, for the Lenten services at 11:30 a.m. or 7 p.m. Wednesday. Do Not Worry, theme from the Beatitudes: Matthew 5-7. So much of our lives, even in Lent, is spent worrying about what might happen or what has happened. Christ teaches us to stop being anxious, but simply to trust that he knows what is best and will take care of us to the very end. A taco meal with all the fixings will be served at noon and 5-6:45 p.m. Free-will offering for youth projects.
Barbershop Quartet
St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will host the Siouxland Barbershop Quartet at 6 p.m. Sunday. Dessert will be served in the fellowship hall following the performance.
Music and Testimony
New Freedom Church, 423 George St., invites the public to a night of inspired worship music and meaningful testimony from Pastor Kiran Paul of India, on Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information go to NewFreedom.Church or the church's Facebook page.