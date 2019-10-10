Women’s Day Away
Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camps is hosting a Women’s Day Away retreat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19. This retreat is an opportunity for women to get away and enjoy a time of worship, fellowship and learning with our featured speaker, Pastor Nicole Woodley. The sessions will consist of looking at the book of Numbers and discussing the theme “It’s a Brut-if-al Life: Finding signs of hope in the midst of life’s struggles.” Optional activities include an escape room, gardening class, card making fun, baking class and more. Everyone is invited to register by visiting www.okoboji.org/womens-retreat or by calling 1-800-OKOBOJI.
Pork chop dinner
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St., South Sioux City, will hold a Pork Chop Dinner Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Menu will include grilled pork chops, tasty potatoes, green beans, rolls, homemade pies/desserts and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 4 and under. Carry-outs will be available.