Area church news

Christmas Services
Christmas Eve services at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will begin at 3 p.m. with an informal worship experience in Fellowship Hall suitable for families with younger children as well as grandmas and grandpas. The theme is taken from the children's book "Emma’s Gift." Group singing will be included. The traditional Candlelight Services at 5 and 7 p.m. will feature Scriptures, a message by the Rev. Jim Shirbroun and the singing of familiar carols. Soprano Shannon Salyards Burton will sing "Song of Mary" and "O Holy Night" at 5 p.m. Additional vocal music at the 7 p.m. service will include the Nelson Family Singers and the Chancel Choir, which will sing Dan Forrest's "There Is Faint Music." Keyboard artists will include organist Jane Sibley and pianist Marta Nelson. Visitors are invited to any of the services.
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Christmas Eve worship will be at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church ELCA, 315 Hamilton Blvd., Christmas Eve worship will be at 7 p.m.
Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque St., will be having two special Christmas services. On Sunday at 10 a.m. the church will have its annual Family Christmas Service featuring the skit "I Love to Tell the Story," performed by the children of the church, adult readers, and the Bethany Choir. On Tuesday at 5 p.m. there will be a special Christmas Eve service with Holy Communion. There will again be bags of salted-in-the-shell peanuts, candy bars and fruit for worshipers at both services. The pastor emeritus, the Rev. Gerald Bruhn, will return to conduct both services while the current pastor, the Rev. Dr. Bruce Peffer, is on a mission trip to Brazil.
Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th St., will have a Candlelight Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Church members will sing traditional Christmas carols and have special music by Nick Anderson. All are welcome. For more information, call 712-898-6854.
The Church of All Nations, 3100 W. Fourth St., will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Join them singing Christmas carols and lighting candles to celebrate Christ's birth. For more information, call 712-898-6854.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., invites the community to its Christmas Eve Candlelight services at 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (contemporary) and 11 p.m. Christmas Day services with Holy Communion will be at 9 a.m.