Area church news

Christmas Services

Christmas Eve services at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will begin at 3 p.m. with an informal worship experience in Fellowship Hall suitable for families with younger children as well as grandmas and grandpas. The theme is taken from the children's book "Emma’s Gift." Group singing will be included. The traditional Candlelight Services at 5 and 7 p.m. will feature Scriptures, a message by the Rev. Jim Shirbroun and the singing of familiar carols. Soprano Shannon Salyards Burton will sing "Song of Mary" and "O Holy Night" at 5 p.m. Additional vocal music at the 7 p.m. service will include the Nelson Family Singers and the Chancel Choir, which will sing Dan Forrest's "There Is Faint Music." Keyboard artists will include organist Jane Sibley and pianist Marta Nelson. Visitors are invited to any of the services.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Christmas Eve worship will be at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church ELCA, 315 Hamilton Blvd., Christmas Eve worship will be at 7 p.m.