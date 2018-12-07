Christmas Concert
The Arts at St. Joseph presents The Benson Family Singers Christmas at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1305 Okoboji Ave., in Milford, Iowa. The free Advent concert will feature the family music group from Faribault, Minnesota, who will share their unique ministry consisting of barbershop, bluegrass and gospel music. A reception will follow in the parish center. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Ham Dinner and Auction
Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Ave., in Sioux City, will hold its annual Ham Dinner and Auction. Dinner will begin at 5 and auction at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. Dinner will include ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dessert and beverage for $10. Children 10 and under are free. Everyone is welcome.
Cookie Walk
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., will hold its Cookie Walk and Crafts from 9 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. The cost will be $6 per pound.
Christmas Brunch
Whitfield United Methodist Women will host a Christmas Brunch at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at North Park (Brookdale). There will be a $5 gift exchange, games and caroling.
Advent Service
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, will be hosting an Advent Service at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 12. A chicken strip meal will be available at noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition, the 6th to 8th graders will be presenting a hand bell, band and vocal concert as K - 6th graders will sing. Family devotionals as well as a special presentation by missionary JJ Wolf, of Africa, will be part of the service. Free will donations will be accepted for missionary support.