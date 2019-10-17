CROP Walk
Church congregations from across Sioux City will be participating in the annual CROP Hunger Walk at 1 p.m. Sunday. It begins and ends at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. This Church World Service project is now in its 50th year of investing in a program of support for a healthier and more prosperous life for our global neighbors. Community members are urged to show support by becoming walkers and/or contributors.
Turkey Dinner
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will hold its annual Turkey Dinner on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The dinner will include turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, salads and dessert. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children 3-10 years old and $12.50 for quick & easy carry-outs. Gluten-free meals will be available for the same price as standard meals. Tickets may be purchased at the door.