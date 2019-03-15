Irish Potato Bake
Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Ave., is having its annual Irish Potato Bake and Bake Sale on Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Price includes large baked potato and all the trimmings, vegetables, dessert and beverage. Adults $7, children 10 and under no charge. Everyone is welcome.
Seniors Brunch
Central Seniors of Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive, will have their monthly brunch at the Golden Corral, 5230 Sergeant Road, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Gene Stockton of the Heartland Church will share a visual presentation of his recent trip to Israel. The public is invited.
St. Patty's Brunch
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., is having a St. Patty's Day Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Menu includes muffin egg bake, hash browns, fruit, bagels/cream cheese, milk, orange juice and coffee. Cost: age 8 to adults, $6; age 7 and under, $3; and children under age 3, free. Three gift baskets will be raffled off. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Handicapped accessible. Join us.
Lenten events
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its mid-week Lenten Salt and Light series at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. KinderCottage preschool students will serve a free-will offering pasta bar at noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. Christ calls us to be salt and light in this world of sin. We who have tasted and seen his great love for us on the cross can spend our Lent savoring his salvation and shining with his glory and grace in the places where he has put us.
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., announces an Adult Learning Lenten Forum series, to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays in Lent (between the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. worship services). Speakers in March are: March 17, Phil and Sandy Hamman, local authors; March 24, J.D. Scholten, addressing poverty in Iowa; March 31, professors from Morningside, Briar Cliff and WIT, news from the campus.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 2560, "Our Lady of the Rosary," 995 Sioux Point Road, Dakota Dunes, will be having a Silent Lenten Retreat on Saturday at 8 a.m. entitled "Being a Friend of God." The retreat will start with Mass by Father Joseph Vogel, director for the retreat, followed by breakfast. There will be time for prayerful reflection and confession. The day will conclude with praying the rosary. There is no set cost for the retreat and it is open to everyone, including men and women, during this Lenten season. Father is an outstanding guest speaker and directs many similar retreats at Broom Tree in South Dakota.
Midnight Breakfast
A free monthly midnight breakfast will be served at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., on March 22 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Grace welcomes college students and those who walk into the Fellowship Hall for food and community. For more information, call Jim Shirbroun at 712-276-3452.
TEC
The next TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) weekend will be held at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., April 12-14. TEC is an interdenominational weekend for teenagers in high school. The teens arrive 4:30 p.m. Friday and are done by 6 p.m. Sunday. Over the course of three days, six of the teens and two Spiritual Directors (pastors) on the team give talks on subjects like Christian community, Christian action, responding to God’s love, etc. The talks include personal witnesses and spur great conversations around each table. The latest Christian music, games, good food and lots of laughter put everyone at ease. Teens bring their sleeping bags and sleep on the floor of the church. Youth are given the opportunity to grow in personal faith and also have a chance to meet other Christian teens from multiple schools and different faith backgrounds. More information can be found at www.siouxlandtec.com. You may also call Gwen McGhee at 402-355-2660 or Julie Garoutte at 712-490-9210 to register.