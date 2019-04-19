Community Breakfast
Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 W. 18th St., in Sioux City, is hosting a free community breakfast on April 27. At 9 a.m., frozen foods and bread products can be selected to take home, and then a free hot breakfast will be served from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A special addition this month is a give-away of new clothing starting at 9 a.m.
Award Presented
Trimble United Methodist Church, 142427th St., was honored to receive the Rudy Oudheusden Award from Jackson Recovery at the annual Recovery Banquet on April 13. They were honored for their support for the recovery community, including hosting five weekly meetings.
Passover Seder Dinner
Yasha Ministries, 5015 Garretson Ave., will host a Passover Seder Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. on April 25 in the lower level. Rabbi Myron Slobin will conduct the service. Cost is $15 and tickets are available at Midtown Furniture. The dinner is sponsored by International Messianie Fellowship and Yasha Ministries.
Goof Friday and Easter Sunday Services
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will have its Easter Festival service with holy communion at 10:30 a.m.
St. Mark Lutheran Church, ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., will hold its Easter service at 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Easter Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m. Fun for kids begins at 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will hold Easter services at 9:15 a.m. A free will mini brunch will be held following the service.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland St., will hold Good Friday services at noon. Saturday, the Rev. Stacey Gerhart will officiate an Easter vigil at 7 p.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., invites the public to the Good Friday services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Easter service, with special choir and brass ensemble at 6:30, 9 and 11 a.m., with a free will youth service breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Holy communion served.
Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th St., will hold Easter services at 10:30 a.m. An Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Church of All Nations United Methodist Church, 3100 W. Fourth St., will held Good Friday service at noon. Easter service will be 8 a.m. followed by a breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt.