Special Services
Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque St., in Sioux City, will be having two special services. At 10 a.m. on Dec. 30 will be the final worship service conducted by the Rev. Gerry Bruhn, who is retiring after having served as pastor at Bethany for 14 years. (An appreciation event will occur at a later date.)
At 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, the Rev. Dr. Bruce A. Peffer will be installed as the new pastor at Bethany. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Steve Turner, president of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod, Iowa District West, with other pastors assisting. A welcome reception will follow the installation service. Peffer will conduct his first Sunday Worship Service at Bethany on Jan. 6.
Watch Night Worship
A Watch Night Worship experience will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. This New Year's Eve worship is a contemporary translation of John Wesley's Covenant Service. The general public is invited to attend.