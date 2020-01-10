Area church news

Children's Monthly Activity

The children’s monthly activity at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. It will involve filling Blessing Bags for the Gospel Mission. Students preschool through grade five will enjoy a free lunch prior to the activity. Community children interested in this activity are invited to attend.

Midnight Breakfast

Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be serving a free Midnight Breakfast of custom-made omelets, Belgian waffles and pancakes Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Morningside College students and Morningside neighbors are especially invited to attend this monthly activity.

Prayer for Christian Unity

Join Christians from neighboring congregations of all denominations, for worship, prayer and song. This year's event will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 19, St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2039 S. St. Aubin, in Sioux City. Father Brad Pelzel, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia, Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City, and Lutheran Bishop Lorna Halaas of the Western Iowa Synod ELCA, will be leading prayer and worship.

All people are invited to attend this unique gathering. All area clergy are invited to participate. The January "Week of Prayer for Christian Unity" is a traditional event held throughout the nation and world, as Christians come together for prayer, and in concern for all neighbors.

