Area church news

Free recital

The free music recital this month at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will feature Rick Darrow, local organist and founder of Darrow Pipe Organs. In addition to his work as a church organist, he is known to many people as the organist at the Orpheum Theatre prior to and during symphony concerts. This half-hour concert will be at noon Sunday and is open to the general public.

United Methodist Women

Whitfield United Methodist Women, 1319 W. Fifth St., will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday for rolls and coffee. Hostesses will be Muriel Lyle and Roberta O'Dell. The program will be Pledge Service and Prayer and Self Denial. The executive board will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Patrick's Day brunch

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a brunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The menu will include muffin egg bake, egg and cheese, and egg, ham and cheese plus hash browns, sausage, danishes and a drink for ages 8 to adults for $6, children under 7 for $3 and children under 3 are free.

Wednesday Lenten service