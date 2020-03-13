Area church news

Free recital
The free music recital this month at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will feature Rick Darrow, local organist and founder of Darrow Pipe Organs. In addition to his work as a church organist, he is known to many people as the organist at the Orpheum Theatre prior to and during symphony concerts. This half-hour concert will be at noon Sunday and is open to the general public.
United Methodist Women
Whitfield United Methodist Women, 1319 W. Fifth St., will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday for rolls and coffee. Hostesses will be Muriel Lyle and Roberta O'Dell. The program will be Pledge Service and Prayer and Self Denial. The executive board will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
You have free articles remaining.
St. Patrick's Day brunch
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a brunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The menu will include muffin egg bake, egg and cheese, and egg, ham and cheese plus hash browns, sausage, danishes and a drink for ages 8 to adults for $6, children under 7 for $3 and children under 3 are free.
Wednesday Lenten service
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to our Wednesday Lenten Services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 18. Free-will offering of taverns and hot dogs (chili) meal at noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. We remember that the wounds of murder and violence we committed against our Lord were laid on Christ on the cross (John 11:48).
Discovery Chorus
The Discovery Chorus (known as the Siouxland Barbershop chorus) will perform at Redeemer Lutheran Church gym, 3204 S. Lakeport, at 5:30 p.m. on March 16. A spaghetti meal will be served with dessert. Free-will offering taken. Public invited.