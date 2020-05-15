Area church news
Area church news

Lutherans to honor graduates

Three ELCA Lutheran congregations in Sioux City that are worshiping together during the public health crisis will be honoring high school and college graduates this Sunday. First Lutheran, Immanuel Lutheran, and St. Mark Lutheran churches live-stream Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on the church Facebook pages and also broadcast live on KMNS 620 AM radio at 10 a.m. each Sunday. High school graduates from Hinton and Sioux City schools will be honored this Sunday, as well as college graduates from area schools. Pastor Kristine Stedje will be presiding in worship and Pastor David Halaas will be preaching.

Parking lot services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its Parking Lot traditional services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. during the month of May. Traditional and contemporary services may also be found on www.redeemersiouxcity.com or on Facebook.

