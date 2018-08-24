Fall Classes
Siouxland Christian College and Theological Seminary, 1478 Buchanan Ave., in Sioux City, will begin its fall evening classes on Sept. 6. Classes will be 6:30 to 9 p.m. and run through Dec. 13. For more information contact Iane Greene at 712-258-0405 or 712-259-2863.
Holy Communion Service
Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque St., in Sioux City, will be having a special Holy Communion Worship Service at 5:30 p.m. Friday. A potluck dinner will follow the service with the meat (smoked and other) being furnished. There will be no worship service on Sunday.