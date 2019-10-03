Midnight Breakfast
The monthly Midnight Breakfast at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be served from 10:30 p.m. to midnight Friday in Fellowship Hall. Free pancakes, Belgian waffles and custom-made omelets will be served to all those attending. Morningside College students and Morningside neighbors are cordially invited. Call the church office at 276-3452 for further information.
Soup and Salad
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., is holding a Soup and Salad Luncheon with a craft fair and bake sale on Saturday. Craft fair and bake sale are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
German Dinner
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its German Dinner on Tuesday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be authentic food: Sauerbraten, brats, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apple salad, rolls, apple cake and drink. Tickets are available in advance or at the door: $10 adults (ages 12 and older) and take-outs, $4 ages 5-11, and 4 and under are free. There will be a bake sale featuring wonderful homemade goodies, and music by the New Horizon Band, 4:00-5:15 p.m., directed by Dr. Lou Rossman.
Catholic Daughters
Catholic Daughters Court Ave Maria #269 will meet Wednesday beginning with a 5:30 p.m. Mass at Holy Cross-Blessed Sacrament site. A potluck served by the M-Z members and meeting will follow the Mass.
Spaghetti Dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., is having its Spaghetti Dinner Oct. 20 at noon. Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 4-7, and free for ages 3 and under. The menu includes spaghetti with plain or meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic toast, beverage and dessert. Handicapped accessible. For more info call 712-255-4729.
Pancake Breakfast
First Christian Church, 2101 Jackson St., will offer a pancake breakfast, bake sale and bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 12 and under, with a maximum of $20 per family. The menu includes: pancakes, sausage, eggs cooked to order, biscuits and gravy, and a beverage. Parking is across the street at 2100 Jackson St.