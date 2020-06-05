Area church news
View Comments

Area church news

{{featured_button_text}}

Worship services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the Siouxland community to its indoor services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. (contemporary). Social distancing will be observed. Holy Trinity Sunday will be celebrated, and Justin Poponey, new director of music, and Madison Schllellack, director of Christian education, will be installed. See the traditional and contemporary services on www.redeemersiouxcity.com, and like us on Facebook and YouTube. Prayer requests may be e-mailed to redeemerchurchsc@gmail.com. If you are interested in "free" organ music (over 1000 pieces and books), feel free to call Pastor Zirpel (276-1125) for an appointment.

Area church news
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News