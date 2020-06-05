Area church news

Worship services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the Siouxland community to its indoor services Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. (contemporary). Social distancing will be observed. Holy Trinity Sunday will be celebrated, and Justin Poponey, new director of music, and Madison Schllellack, director of Christian education, will be installed. See the traditional and contemporary services on www.redeemersiouxcity.com, and like us on Facebook and YouTube. Prayer requests may be e-mailed to redeemerchurchsc@gmail.com. If you are interested in "free" organ music (over 1000 pieces and books), feel free to call Pastor Zirpel (276-1125) for an appointment.