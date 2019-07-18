Concert
Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3636 Aspenwood St., will host the Folk Mountain Gospel concert on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. The group consists of Don and Donna Mohl. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy some folk mountain music and heartwarming stories.
Ice Cream Social
Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St., will hold its annual Ice Cream Social and Bake Sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Meal cost will be adults $5, children 10 and under $3. A la carte menu available. Entertainment will feature Jerry O'Dell's Country Flavor Band. The public is invited.
Food and Fun Series
Local vocalist and acoustic guitar player Burton Kuehl will be featured at the next Food and Fun Series at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The program will be preceded by a light meal of hot dogs or hamburgers, salads and desserts at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy this program of old country songs, blues standards and homespun story songs.
Greek Festival
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Sixth St., will be hosting its 19th Annual Greek Festival on July 26 from 5 to 10 p.m., July 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy Mediterranean specialties, pastries and fun for all. Celebrate OPA Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. July 26 and the Blessing of the Bikes at 11 a.m. July 28.