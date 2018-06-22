Rummage and Bake Sale
Riverside Lutheran Church and New Hope Community Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., will have a rummage and bake sale on June 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on June 23 from 8 a.m. to noon in the church community room. All proceeds will go to the churches projects.
Food and Fun Series
The Food and Fun Series program on June 27, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will feature Jody Moats, Park Manager of the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve. She will explain the history of the Adams Homestead, how it became a park and the activities provided there. The 6 p.m. program in Fellowship Hall will be preceded at 5:30 p.m. by a light meal of hot dogs or hamburgers, salads and desserts. The general public is invited to attend both the meal and the program.
Afternoon Sweet Treats & Music Jam
The community is invited to attend St. John Lutheran's, 2819 Jackson St., first annual Afternoon Sweet Treats & Music Jam from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 24 on the front lawn of the parsonage. This event if free and open to all. Lemonade, tea, coffee and goodies will be served. Come sit in the shade and enjoy bluegrass, gospel and country music. In case of rain, the event will be held in the church's social hall, 2801 Jackson St.