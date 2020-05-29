Area church news

Parking lot services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the Siouxland community to its "Parking Lot" services on Sunday 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Day of Pentecost will be celebrated. You may also see the traditional and contemporary services on http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, Facebook, and YouTube. Prayer requests may be e-mailed to redeemerchurchsc@gmail.com. If you are interested in free organ music, call Rev. Zirpel at 712-276-1125 for an appointment.