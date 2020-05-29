Area church news

Parking lot services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the Siouxland community to its "Parking Lot" services on Sunday 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The Day of Pentecost will be celebrated. You may also see the traditional and contemporary services on http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, Facebook, and YouTube. Prayer requests may be e-mailed to redeemerchurchsc@gmail.com. If you are interested in free organ music, call Rev. Zirpel at 712-276-1125 for an appointment.
Worship Together
Pastor Andy Nelson, chaplain at Morningside College in Sioux City, will be the guest preacher at Worship Together this Sunday, Pentecost Sunday. Worship Together is the radio and Facebook Live worship of First Lutheran, St. Mark Lutheran, and Immanuel Lutheran Churches. Worship will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on KMNS 620 AM radio, as well as on the First and St. Mark Facebook pages.
