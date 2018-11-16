Community Thanksgiving Banquet
Rejoice Community Church, 1320 Third Ave. SE, in Le Mars, Iowa, will host its 14th Annual Thanksgiving Banquet, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, to serve those in the community and beyond who are in need, elderly, lonely and home bound, although the doors are open to anyone. Food will be prepared for 600 people. The church offers free rides, and will carry out meals to about 300 homes as well as the 50 inmates in the local jail. Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving feast along with a time of fellowship and fun. For more information call 712-548-4430.
Thanksgiving Eve Service
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its special annual Thanksgiving Eve worship services 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Holy communion will be served.
Harvest Celebration
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, will host a Harvest Celebration with a service at 10 a.m. Sunday. A potluck will follow the service.