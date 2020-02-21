Area church news

Castle Singers
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., will host a free concert of fine choral music at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 by the widely acclaimed Castle Singers from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper
You have free articles remaining.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland St., will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. All you can eat served with sausage, eggs and coffee, milk or juice. Carry outs available. Free will offering requested.
Ash Wednesday Services
Ash Wednesday will be observed twice at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., on Wednesday. The Rev. Jim Shirbroun will provide Ashes to Go from 6:30 to 8 a.m. in the church parlor for those who would like to receive the ashen mark of the cross before they head off to work or classes. There will be no formal worship service at that time. The traditional service with imposition of ashes and Holy Communion will be held in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. Members of the community are invited to either service opportunity. For further information call the church office at 276-3452.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., invites the public to Ash Wednesday services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Imposition of ashes and Holy Communion at each service. Free-will soup and pie are available at noon and 5 to 7 p.m. We remember that the wounds of blasphemy we committed against our Lord were laid on Christ on the cross (John 10:33).