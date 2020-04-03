Area church news

Easter Sunrise Celebration
New Life Lutheran Church, 206 First St., in Sergeant Bluff, is inviting you to an Easter Sunrise Celebration beginning at 7 a.m. April 12, Easter morning. Come and join us as we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord. Following worship, we will be having an Easter breakfast. There will be a freewill offering for this meal. There will be our regular service at 9 a.m. as well.
Zoom Service
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland, is using modern technology to keep in touch. The Rev. Stacey Gerhart is having prayer service via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings and 7 p.m. Sunday evenings. These meetings will be held in Zoom's chat room. Those who are connected can see each other and interact with each other with your voices. You can use this device on your smartphone or computer. If you use the computer you need a camera on the PC. During Holy Week, Bishop Alan Scarfe, bishop of Iowa, will hold services at various times with Zoom.
Joint Broadcast
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., and Immanuel Lutheran Church ELCA, 315 Hamilton Blvd. will be joining the First Lutheran Church radio broadcast, Sunday mornings, 10 a.m., on iHeartRadio, 620 am. Additional messages will be on the church Facebook page: St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA Sioux City.
