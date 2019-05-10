Confirmation Sunday
Confirmation Sunday will be celebrated during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. The 2018-2019 student confirmands have completed their course of study and will be received into full church membership.
Junk in the Trunk
Crescent Park United Methodist Church, 2826 Myrtle St., invites you to attend the first annual Junk in the Trunk fundraiser sale in the church parking lot at 9 a.m. Saturday. The church will have many items for sale, including craft items and baked goods. KQBQ will also be available with pulled pork sandwiches and briskets.