Harvest Dinner

Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, is holding a Harvest Dinner on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetable with salad bar, and dessert will be served. Adults $10, children $5. Takeouts are welcome.

Holiday Bazaar

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1122 Jackson St., is hosting its 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be close to 20 vendors and crafters, as well as Belgian waffles. Come hungry and bring your gift list -- there is something for everyone.

