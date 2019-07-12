Teens Encounter Christ
The next TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) weekend will be at Morningside Lutheran Church July 19-21. TEC is an interdenominational weekend for teenagers in high school. The teens arrive 4:30 p.m. Friday and are done by 6 p.m. Sunday. Over the course of three days, six of the teens and two Spiritual Directors (pastors) on the team give talks on subjects like Christian community, Christian action, responding to God’s love, etc. The talks include personal witnesses and spur great conversations around each table. The latest Christian music, games, good food and lots of laughter put everyone at ease.
Teens bring their sleeping bags and sleep on the floor of the church. Youth are given the opportunity to grow in personal faith and also have a chance to meet other Christian teens from multiple schools and different faith backgrounds. More information can be found at www.siouxlandtec.com. You may also call Gwen McGhee at 402-355-2660 or Julie Garoutte at 712-490-9210 to register.
Rent-a-Space Rummage Sale
Rent-a-Space Community Rummage Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Please call the church at 712-255-4729 regarding reserving a space and making payment. A space rents for $15. The Hot Dog/Tavern Stand will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bake Sale available.
Summer Series at the Shrine
The seventh Summer Series at the Shrine of Trinity Heights Queen of Peace is themed "Proud to be a Catholic." The series begins, following the recitation of the outdoor rosary at 7 p.m., and segueing into the Marian Center about 7:20 p.m. The series is free and open to the public.
The dates, presenters and topics: July 17 – Rev. Shane Deman on G.K. Chesterton; July 24 – Rev. Vern Smith on Rev. (Major General) Francis Sampson; July 31 – Brendan Burchard on Monsignor Eugene Kevane; and Aug. 7 – Joanne Fox on Archbishop Fulton Sheen.
For more information, call 712-239-8670, ext. 101 or email info@trinityheights.com.
Food & Fun Series
The featured speaker at the Food & Fun Series at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., at 6 p.m. Wednesday will be Renee Sweers, Nutrition and Wellness Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Her topic is Spend Smart, Eat Smart. A light meal of hot dogs or hamburgers, salads and desserts at 5:30 p.m. will precede the program. The general public is invited to attend.