Boy Scout Sunday

Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will celebrate Boy Scout Sunday at the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. The church has sponsored a troop for more than 80 years. All scouts are encouraged to wear their uniforms. The monthly children's activity will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Children preschool through fifth grade will enjoy lunch and then do crafts and play games. Visitors are welcome.