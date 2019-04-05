Hand Bell Choir
St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will feature a Hand Bell Choir performance at 10 a.m. Sunday. The church will also host a pizza and board game evening at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Pancake Supper
Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Ave., will host a Pancake/French Toast Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. April 12. The church will be serving pancakes, French toast, sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. The cost will be $6 for adults and children 10 and under are free. There will also be a bake sale. Take home some goodies made by the ladies of the church.
Lenten services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its Mid-week Lenten services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. We build our lives on very shaky foundations, and then we are surprised when things start to collapse. Jesus reminds us in his teachings that the only solid foundation is himself, the Rock of our salvation. On him alone we build. Free-will spaghetti meal by the Men's Group for JJ Wolf Missionary Family of Africa, will be served at noon and from 5 to 6:45 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will hold Lenten services at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. A free-will baked potato bar will be held at 6 p.m. prior to the evening service.