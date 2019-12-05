Area church news

Advent and Christmas Schedule

Advent Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its second Mid-week Advent services on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The 11:30 service will be traditional; the 7:00 service will feature singing, handbells, and instrumental music by our 6th through 8th graders, Rock Wednesday and Sunday School students as well as family devotions. A chicken strip meal with free-will donations taken for the JJ Wolf Missionary family will be at noon and 5-7 p.m. A Thrivent action team card will be used for the chicken strips with the rest of the meal being donated by our 6th through 8th grade students.