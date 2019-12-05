Area church news

Home Cooked Lunch
St. Paul's Indian Mission, 524 Center St., will have a Home Cooked Lunch on Saturday from 10 a.m. until food is sold out. Soups, fry bread and baked goods. Fundraiser hosted by "Sioux City Fatherhood is Sacred." All proceeds for St. Paul's Indian Mission. Carry-outs available. Call ahead to order, 712-454-9372. Drop-ins welcome.
Children's Christmas Program
The Children’s Christmas Program at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be presented during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday. The Birth of Jesus Told by Beth-The-Lamb, portrays the animals in the stable telling the story of Jesus’ birth. The actors will be appropriately costumed.
Christmas Party
Catholic Daughters Ave Maria Court #269 will hold their Christmas Party on Wednesday beginning with a 5:30 p.m. Mass at Holy Cross (Blessed Sacrament site) Parish. A meeting and pork loin/turkey dinner will follow the Mass. Reservations are needed to Brenda 251-9783 by Monday. You are welcome to bring a guest and a gift for the invited Sisters' gift bags.
Christmas Cookie Walk
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., invites the community to its 27th Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. Cookies and candy, $6 per pound. Crafts also available. For more information, call 712-276-1034.
Advent and Christmas Schedule
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, has released its Advent and Christmas schedule:
Dec. 1: "Come" The Pursuit of Christmas
Dec. 8: "Let Us" The People of Christmas
Dec. 15: "Adore Him" The Point of Christmas
Dec. 22: Wesley Choir will present a Christmas Cantata
Dec. 24: The Purpose of Christmas -- Christmas Eve Services; 5 p.m. Family Candlelight Service, 7 p.m. Carols, Communion and Candlelight Service
Advent Services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its second Mid-week Advent services on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The 11:30 service will be traditional; the 7:00 service will feature singing, handbells, and instrumental music by our 6th through 8th graders, Rock Wednesday and Sunday School students as well as family devotions. A chicken strip meal with free-will donations taken for the JJ Wolf Missionary family will be at noon and 5-7 p.m. A Thrivent action team card will be used for the chicken strips with the rest of the meal being donated by our 6th through 8th grade students.