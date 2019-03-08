Lenten services
Beginning March 13 and ending April 8, attendees at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., will find themselves in a courtroom with a judge, a bailiff, a prosecuting attorney and a defense attorney. Each week a different biblical character — John, Mary Magdalene, James, Herod and Mary — will be a witness to testify about Jesus and defend the argument for a "not guilty" verdict. Be a part of the drama either as one of the characters or the "jury." Worship begins at 7 p.m. and includes Holy Communion. For more information, call 712-255-7694.
Join New Life Lutheran Church (NLLC), First Street and Baker Drive, in Sergeant Bluff for something very special this year during Lent. There will be dramatic portrayal messages. Learn more about the lives of those Jesus touched. All are welcome. 6:30 p.m. March 13 the Paralytic will tell us how Jesus changed his life. 6:30 p.m. March 20 Peter’s mother-in-law shares what happened to her. 6:30 p.m. March 27 Mary Magdalene’s world was turned upside down. 6:30 p.m. April 3 Thomas ... doubting Thomas ... 6:30 p.m. April 10 Martha has quite a story to tell. 9 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 14. 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 18, Lazarus will give us great insight. 6:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 19. 9 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21.
Lenten services continue at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday on The Beatitudes. A chicken strip free-will dinner will be served at noon and 5 to 7 p.m. by the eighth-graders for the JJ Wolf Missionary Family of Africa. Everyone welcome.
United Methodist Women
Whitfield United Methodist Women, 1319 W. Fifth St., will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday for a continental breakfast. The program will be given by Muriel Cooper, "Pledge Service and Prayer and Self-Denial." The executive board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Concert
Augustana University Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken.