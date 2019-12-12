Area church news

Musical Service

A musical Service of Lessons and Carols will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., on Sunday at both the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. worship services. St. Mark is at Glenn Avenue and Maple Street in the east Morningside neighborhood.

Organ Recital

Dr. Jeremy Owens, organist at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will present a half-hour organ recital in the church sanctuary at noon Sunday. The recital will include music for the Advent and Christmas season by J.S. Bach, Carson Cooman, Marcel Dupre, Wayne Wold and David Wilcocks. The recital will be free and open to the public. Dr. Owens is a member of the music faculty at Briar Cliff University.

Advent Service

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to a traditional Advent service at 11:30 a.m. and a special music Cantata at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Christmas Schedule

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, announces its schedule for the Christmas season. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Dec. 15, the 9 a.m. service will have the theme "The Point of Christmas," and at 11 a.m. will be a Children's Christmas Presentation. On Dec. 22, the Wesley Choir will present a Christmas Cantata at both the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the theme will be "The Purpose of Christmas," with a 5 p.m. Family Candlelight Service and 7 p.m. Carols, Communion, and Candlelight Service.

