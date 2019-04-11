Last Supper
St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 South Cypress St., will feature a rendition of the Last Supper at 6 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will follow. The public is invited.
Mission Rally
LWML Sioux City Zone will host the Spring Rally. Registration will be 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd. The theme will be Joy in Mission. The speaker will be Ellie Menz, director of IOWAY. Lunch will follow program and business meeting. Ingathering: NE/IA Flood Victims-$10.00 Wal-Mart Gift Cards.
Palm Sunday Dinner
Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker St., Sergeant Bluff, will host a ham dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Palm Sunday. This free-will offering meal will include ham, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, salad bar and dessert.
Easter Egg Hunt
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Seventh and Jennings streets, is sponsoring its 16th annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Attendees are asked to come into the church to start. There are eggs for all. Activities, snacks and prizes are also provided. Please bring your own baskets for the hunt.
Holy Week Services
Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque St., will have a special Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. with a brunch immediately following the service. The worship service will feature selections by the Bethany Choir, followed by a free brunch of waffles, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, juice, coffee, etc. Everyone is welcome.
Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 E. 18th St., welcomes the community on Good Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. for "A Service of Darkness." This is an intentional remembrance of the darkness Jesus suffered on that day of crucifixion, expressed through a Reader's Theatre, In the Shadow of the Cross. All who attend are invited to participate in the act of nails pounded into the cross as a sign of confession and forgiveness. Easter Sunday services will be 10:30 a.m.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will celebrate Palm Sunday at a 10 a.m. worship Sunday. The traditional procession of palms will be observed.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, April 14 Passion/Palm Sunday Cantata at 9 and 11 a.m. services; April 18 Holy Thursday communion service 7 p.m.; April 19 Good Friday worship service at noon; April 21 Easter Sunday worship services 9 and 11 a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., Palm Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m.; Good Friday, April 19, at 3 and 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 21, 9:30 a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will hold Palm Sunday services on April 14 at 9:15 a.m. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday service will be 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., Palm/Passion Sunday service, April 14, 10 a.m. with palm processional; Maundy Thursday Service, April 18, 7 p.m. with Holy Communion and foot washing; Good Friday Service, April 19, 7 p.m. featuring the passion reading from John; Easter Sunrise Service, April 21, 7:30 a.m. celebrating the dawning hope of resurrection and Holy Communion; Easter Breakfast, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., sponsored by the congregation youth; Easter Festival Service, 10 a.m. with the marvelous Easter Gospel proclaimed and Holy Communion.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, Palm Sunday, 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., Maundy Thursday, 11:30 am and 6 and 8 p.m. (Living Dramatization of Last Supper), Good Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday, 6:30, 9, and 11 a.m. Easter free-will offering breakfast by the youth will be 7 to 10:30 a.m.
Cathedral of the Epiphany, 1000 Douglas St., Holy Thursday at 7 p.m.; Good Friday at noon (English) and 6 p.m. (Spanish); Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m. (celebrated by Bishop Walker Nickless); and Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (Latin), 10 a.m. (English), noon (Spanish) and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish).
Cathedral Parish, St. Boniface Church, 703 W. Fifth St., Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (Spanish).
Cathedral Parish, St. Joseph Church, 112 Eighth St., Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Vietnamese).
Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, 3012 Jackson St., Good Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m.
Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive, Holy Thursday at 7 p.m.; Good Friday at noon; and Easter Sunday at 7, 9 and 11 a.m.
Mater Dei Parish Immaculate Conception, 1212 Morningside Ave., Holy Thursday at 7 p.m.; Good Friday at noon; Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Mater Dei Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Church, 4242 Natalia Way, Holy Thursday at 6 p.m.; Good Friday at 3 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m.
Sacred Heart Parish, 5000 Military Road, Holy Thursday at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m.
Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia St., Holy Thursday at 5 p.m.; Good Friday at 3 p.m.; Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday (celebrated by Bishop Nickless) at 8:30 a.m.
Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 1701 W. 25th St., Holy Thursday at 7 p.m.; Good Friday at 3 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, 801 Fifth St., Good Friday at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday at noon.
St. Teresa of Calcutta, 995 N. Sioux Point Road, North Sioux City, Holy Thursday at 7 p.m.; Good Friday at noon and 7 p.m.; Saturday Vigil at 8:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 9 a.m.
St. Michael, 1405 First Ave., South Sioux City, Holy Thursday at 7 p.m. (bilingual); Good Friday at 3 p.m. (English), 4:30 (Spanish) and 7 p.m. (Spanish); Saturday Vigil at 8:45 p.m. (bilingual); and Easter Sunday at 7:30 and 9 a.m. (English) and 10:30 a.m. (bilingual), noon and 1:30 p.m. (Spanish).