Advent services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport Road, will hold Advent services at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19. A special Cantata service will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Blue Christmas worship
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will offer a sacred space for healing at a Blue Christmas Worship at 3 p.m. Dec. 21. The service is designed for those dealing with brokenness, death of loved one, loss of job, disturbing diagnosis and more at this Christmas season.
Living Nativity presentation
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., will present a Living Nativity from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. Visitors will drive through the parking lot of Faith United and pass by five scenes from the Biblical Nativity Story. From the angel appearing to Mary through the manger scene. There is no charge to drive through. If anyone does wish to make a free will donation at the exit, those donations will be given to the Ronald McDonald House.
Christmas program
Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., will be presenting its annual Christmas program featuring choir and orchestra at 4 p.m. Dec. 16. They will perform a festival of carols arranged by Mark Hayes. The event is family friendly, free and open to the public.