Area church news

Praise Band Fest

Calvin Christian Reformed Church, Fourth Avenue and Second Street SE, in Le Mars, Iowa, will host its 16th Annual Praise Band Fest at 5 p.m. Sunday. Three worship bands that will perform are All For Him from Calvin Church, People of Praise from St. John's Lutheran Church and Rejoice! Praise Team, all from Le Mars. Each band will play and sing its favorite music for 20 minutes concluding with a massed group song. A free will offering will be taken for Her Health Women's Ministry in Le Mars, a new charity that provides free ultrasounds and counseling for women and couples. For more information contact Miriam Hector at 712-548-7512.