Belgian Waffle Breakfast
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will hold its Dad's Belgian Waffle Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15. Tickets are on sale now for $7, children 5 and under eat free. Take-outs are available. Call 712-277-3945.
CROP Walk Orientation
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will hold a recruiter's orientation and rally for Sioux City CROP Walk from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday. Congregations and community groups are invited to come and pick up walk materials and contributions packets. The Annual Sioux City CROP Walk will be at 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Grace United Methodist Church.
Sunday School Registration
Sunday School Kick-Off and registration at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be held in the Fellowship Hall following 10 a.m. worship on Sunday. Games and cookies are planned for children and parents. Classes will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 16. For further information contact Jan Jacobson, Director of Elementary Education, 276-3452.
The Way Station Opens
The Way Station, 302 N. Grand Ave., in Spencer, Iowa, is a new outreach ministry project of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and will open on Sunday, with Eucharist services at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., led by the Rev. Beth Preston.
The Way Station will be open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays there will be the 3 p.m. service, which is a more traditional Eucharist service and the 4:30 p.m. service, which will be more informal. For more information about The Way Station, please contact St. Alban's (712-336-1117), or check the church's website at www.stalbansepiscopalchurch.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stalbansspiritlake.
Fall Rummage
Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St., will hold its Fall Rummage on Sept. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m., Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. There will also be a bake sale -- all three days. And Sept. 13-14, taverns, hot dogs, chips and punch will be sold in the church coffee room. Eat in or take out. Questions or to donate, call the office at 712-252-3261.
Block Party
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will host its Annual Block Party from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Free hot dogs, chips, pop and cookies. Bouncy house, popcorn, games and prizes. Everyone welcome.
Rally Sunday
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, will hold Rally Sunday on Sept. 9. Sunday School Registration will be 10 to 11 a.m. for K - 12. Meet us for games and fun in the back yard of the church. (In case of rain -- we will meet inside). Adult Sunday School "Interest Meeting" will meet in the Friendship Room at 10 a.m. Grief Share program will begin Monday Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will meet every Monday for 13 weeks with Beth Schlitter at the church. Men’s Fellowship will kick off Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 11. Pastor Todd Schlitter will begin a series of sermons "Cool for School Tools." Worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Join us between services for coffee and donuts. For more information check out our website at www.wesleyumcsc.com.
Experience the Glory
Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., in Sioux City, will host the members of the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday. Enjoy the rich Ukrainian voices, sacred classics, hymns and instrumental chamber music. Come hear the wonderful sounds of this group.