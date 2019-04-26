Older Adult Service
Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., will hold an Older Adult Sunday at 10:30 a.m. May 5. The Worship Leaders will be the Noteables Group, who have been singing together for more than 35 years.
Spring Salad Luncheon
The ladies of Riverside Lutheran and New Hope Community Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., will held their annual Spring Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Be sure to take a chance on a beautiful quilt made by our members and register for donated gifts from various local businesses.
Rummage Fundraiser
Whitfield United Methodist Church, West Fifth and Rebecca streets, will hold its Spring Rummage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Lots of furniture, clothing and all the usual great rummage items.
Ribfest
Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., will host a Ribfest from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5. There will be a free-will offering with proceeds going toward the Poland Mission Trip. There will also be a silent auction.