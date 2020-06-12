Area church news

Pastor Retirement
Trimble United Methodist Church announces the retirement of Pastor Martha Anderson after 37 years of service in the United Methodist Church. For the last 16 years, she has been assigned to Trimble UMC and the Church of All Nations in Sioux City. She will be retiring as of June 30. A reception is not possible due to COVID-19, so Trimble UMC is celebrating her service with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Pastor Anderson at 927 28th St., Sioux City, IA 51104.
Worship in Your Car
Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, will hold a worship service for people in their cars at 10 a.m. Sunday. Drive in from Indian Hills Drive to the back parking lot. An usher will direct you to the best parking space in the lot. If you feel safer at home, watch the service at www.wesleyumcsc.com.
Indoor Services
The Siouxland community is invited to indoor services at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., on Sunday, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:30 a.m. (contemporary). Social distancing will be observed. See the services on redeemersiouxcity.com, and "like" the church on Facebook and YouTube. Prayer requests may be e-mailed to redeemerchurchsc@gmail.com. If you are interested in "free" organ music (over 1,000 pieces and books), feel free to call Pastor Zirpel (276-1125) for an appointment.
Virtual VBS
Redeemer Lutheran Church is doing a Virtual VBS July 13-17 for preschool through fifth grade. Each lesson will be available online and will include a Bible story, Bible memory verse challenge, craft, and music that you can do together throughout the week at home. The church is asking families to register so that it can put together a family bag that will include everything you need to do VBS at home (crafts supplies, game, snack idea cards, a VBS CD, a T-shirt iron on, and leaflets you will use for each lesson). You can register by going to the church website at redeemersiouxcity.com, or going to the church Facebook page and clicking on the VBS 2020 Registration form. There is no charge. Packets will be available for pick-up July 5 through July 12 at the church.
