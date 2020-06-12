Area church news

Virtual VBS

Redeemer Lutheran Church is doing a Virtual VBS July 13-17 for preschool through fifth grade. Each lesson will be available online and will include a Bible story, Bible memory verse challenge, craft, and music that you can do together throughout the week at home. The church is asking families to register so that it can put together a family bag that will include everything you need to do VBS at home (crafts supplies, game, snack idea cards, a VBS CD, a T-shirt iron on, and leaflets you will use for each lesson). You can register by going to the church website at redeemersiouxcity.com, or going to the church Facebook page and clicking on the VBS 2020 Registration form. There is no charge. Packets will be available for pick-up July 5 through July 12 at the church.