Church Rummage
Homer United Methodist Church in Homer, Nebraska, will hold a Church Rummage from 5 to 8 p.m. May 31 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1. Morning coffee and rolls will be available. A lunch of taverns, chips, dessert and drinks will be available. Something for everyone.
Senior Recognition
Graduating Senior Recognition Sunday will be celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., during 10 a.m. worship on Sunday. A reception will follow in the church parlor.
Summer Schedule
St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, Glenn Avenue and Maple Street, begins summer worship schedule this weekend. One worship service will be held Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and a Wednesday evening prayer service will be at 6 p.m. throughout the summer.