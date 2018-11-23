Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner
St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point, S.D., will host its Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Charter bus to dinner will board at 3:15 p.m. at Siouxland Center for Active Generations parking lot at West Third Street and Hamilton Boulevard, in Sioux City. Call Glenn and Pat Olson at 712-277-4043 for more information and tickets.
The menu will include Lutefisk, meatballs, boiled potatoes with either melted butter or cream sauce, green beans, herring, lefse, Swedish rye bread, flat bread, rosette, krumkaka and sweet soup. Bake sale will be available. Adults: Dinner and bus combo, $25; Dinner only $20. Ages 4 through 10: Dinner and bus combo, $15; Dinner only: $10; Age 3 and under: Free.
Celebration of Christ: Nativity Festival
The public is invited to attend the inaugural community event, Celebration of Christ: Nativity Festival at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton Ave. The event is Nov. 29 and 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m.; and Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Attendees will be pleased to view 75 plus nativities, including pieces from around the world. Furthermore, there will be a reflection room open with paintings of Jesus Christ and a video portrayal of his life. Children are welcome at this event and a child-friendly room with a craft, activity and child appropriate nativities will be available. In addition, local school and church choirs will be performing at specific times throughout the event.
This event is open to the public and there is no admission fee.