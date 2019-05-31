Ministry celebration
Congregation of Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque, St., in Sioux City will be celebrating the 15-year ministry of the Rev. Gerry and Joan Bruhn. The appreciation event will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the social hall at the church, after our 10 a.m. worship service. There will be a short program and a meal including a variety of smoked meats and side dishes catered by Louis Bros BBQ, as well as desserts and refreshments.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School will be 5:45 to 8 p.m. from June 9 to 13 at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. To Mars and Beyond will help children discover the wonders of God's universe while learning how God walked with the heroes of the Bible and that God is always with them too. Music, crafts, games, Bible study and snacks are included for all children ages 3 years through sixth grade in the community. Cost is $5 per child or $10 per family. For further information contact Jan Jacobson at 276-3452.
Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., in South Sioux City, will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. from June 10 to 14. There will be games, stories and snacks for all children ages Pre-K through the sixth grade.
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will host Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 15. The theme is Dragons in the Bible. To register leave a message at the church 712-258-4820 or faithsc3101@gmail.com. There is no cost to participate.
Church Rummage Sale
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., will hold a Church Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Go to door 6, the gym entrance on the north side. Something for everyone.