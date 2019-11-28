Area church news

Lutefisk & meatball dinner

St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point, South Dakota, will host its Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The menu will include lutefisk, meatballs, boiled potatoes with either melted butter or cream sauce, green beans, herring, lefse, Swedish rye bread, flat bread, rosettes, krum kaka and sweet soup. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for ages 4 through 12, and are free for children age 3 and under. For more information and tickets, call Dorothy Langle at 605-356-2502 or Glenn and Pat Olson at 712-389-7165. Bake sale available. Church is handicapped accessible.

Christmas decorating

Volunteers from Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be at the Healthcare Building on the Sunrise Retirement Community campus on Saturday morning to assist with decorating for Christmas. Christmas trees will be decorated in the two nursing and three memory care units as well as both floors of the assisted living section. Christmas wreaths will be hung on the various apartment doors.

Advent services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to regular Advent services on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

