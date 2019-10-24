Trunk or Treat
Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque St., will again be hosting "Trunk or Treat" on Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. There will be hot dogs and chili for children and their families. Children are invited to wear costumes (but not required). The event is open to all.
Gold Medal of Achievement
You have free articles remaining.
Thomas Uhl received his Gold Medal of Achievement (GMA) of the Royal Rangers Ministry Program at a ceremony at Morningside Assembly of God Church on Sept. 25. The GMA is the highest, most prestigious award earned by a Royal Ranger in middle school. Tom earned three required merits, 11 merits of choice, and four leadership merits and was in a leadership position in his patrol. In addition, he was required to do a Capstone Project of evaluation of his Royal Ranger experience, set life goals and make a presentation of the results. During the ceremony, letters of congratulations from high-ranking officials were read, and a GMA medal, ribbon and patch were awarded. A U.S. flag flown over our nation's capital was presented to him, and an engraved buck knife was given by the church. A reception in his honor followed the ceremony. Tom is the son of Steve and Donna Uhl.
Chancel Choir
The Chancel Choir of Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., was one of six choirs selected via Facebook application to participate in a recent virtual clinic conducted by internationally renowned composer Elain Hagenberg. Grace’s choir was the only church choir in the United States to be selected. The choir sang her composition “O Love” after which she critiqued the performance. At both the clinic and at the Grace worship service on Oct. 20 the choir was under the direction of Dr. Sean Burton with accompaniment at the keyboard by Dr. Jeremy Owens and on the cello by North High senior Derek Hwang. Chancel Choir sings weekly at the 10 a.m. worship service.