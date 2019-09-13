Belgian Waffle Breakfast
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its 14th Annual Belgian Waffle Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Sausage links, coffee, juice and milk will also be served. Tickets are $8 per person. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For more information call the church at 712-277-3945.
Sunday School Classes
Sunday School classes for all ages at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will meet from 8:45 to 9:50 a.m. beginning Sunday. Preschool through grade 5 students will focus on the theme Loving God, Loving Neighbor. Middle and high school students will center on how to connect God's word to everyday life. Rev. Jim Shirbroun's 8:45 a.m. class will consider United Methodist Rev. Lee Schott's book Foolish Church concerning the application to local congregations of her lessons learned as pastor to the women's prison in Mitchellville, Iowa. And his 11 a.m. class will discuss each Sunday's sermons also with the Loving God, Loving Neighbor theme. Community members should call the church office at 712-276-3452 for further information.
Rummage Sale
Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St., will host a rummage sale from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Sept. 20, and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 21. There will also be a bake sale on Thursday and Friday, and pulled pork, hot dogs, chips and punch will be sold in the coffee room. Eat in or take out.