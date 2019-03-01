Free meal
First Christian Church, 2101 Jackson St., will have a free will offering (no one will be turned away) for a Baked Potato Meal from 4 to 7 p.m. March 16. A variety of toppings will be available as well as salad and desserts.
Ash Wednesday services
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to Ash Wednesday worship services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion offered. Soup and pie served at noon and from 5 to 7 p.m. Free will offering. Blessed are you. We who are poor in spirit, who mourn and who hunger and thirst for righteousness are called blessed by our Savior in his Sermon on the Mount. Our Lord will bless us with new life in him through the cross.
Ash Wednesday observances at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will involve "Ashes to Go" from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Wednesday in the church parlor for those who want to receive the ashen mark of the cross before they go to work or classes. A traditional Ash Wednesday service will be held in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. involving imposition of ashes and Holy Communion.
Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will hold Ash Wednesday services with imposition of ashes at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Pancake dinners
Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, in Sergeant Bluff will host a Pancake Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Pancakes, sausage and fruit will be available. Free will donations will be accepted with all proceeds to go to Heifer International.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 1308 S. Cleveland St., in Sioux City will host Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
4 Soup Fat Tuesday Dinner
Trimble United Methodist Church, 1424 27th St., will host a 4 Soup Fat Tuesday Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cost will be $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 3 to 10 and free for children under 3.