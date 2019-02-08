Midnight Breakfast
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will be serving a free monthly midnight breakfast Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Grace welcomes college students and those who walk into the fellowship Hall for food and community. For more information, call Jim Shirbroun at 712-276-3452.
Lectures
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship will sponsor a series of lectures titled "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not." All lectures will start at 7 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Library Gleeson Room. Lectures will be Feb. 11: The Law: Our Schoolmaster?; Feb. 25: The Law and Gentiles; March 4: Was Paul Christian?; March 11: The Jerusalem Council; and March 25: In God We Trust. For more information call 712-251-6667.
Boy Scout Sunday
Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., will celebrate Boy Scout Sunday at the 10 a.m. worship Sunday. The church has sponsored a troop for 80 years. The monthly children's activity will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Children preschool through fifth grade will enjoy lunch, the movie "Incredibles 2," and snacks. Visitors are welcome.