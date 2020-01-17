Area church news

Teens Loving Christ

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, will hold a Souper Bowl Sunday luncheon sponsored by TLC (Teens Loving Christ) from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 26. Teens will serve soup, rolls and desserts for a free will offering to support their events. All are welcome.

Organ Recital

A free organ recital by Dr. Jeremy Owens will be presented at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave., at noon Sunday in the church sanctuary. The half-hour program will feature music appropriate for the new year by Bach, Buxtehude, Guilmant and Mulet. The public is invited to attend. Dr. Owens is the organist at Grace and a member of the music faculty at Briar Cliff University.

SALT Luncheon

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, is hosting SALT (Senior Adults Lunching Together) every Monday at noon. The cost for lunch is $3.50 per person.

Grief Share

Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive, will be holding Grief Share from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays for 13 weeks. Contact Beth Schlitter at 712-399-4629 for more information.

